The raid was targeted at Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, head of the militant group. He took over the group on Oct. 31, 2019, after the death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a US raid in the same area. In pic: Military devices are shown outside a destroyed house after the operation by the US military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province. (AP)