Americans remembered 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil (Reuters)
A tolling bell and a moment of silence began the commemoration at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were destroyed by the hijacked-plane attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 (AP)
Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania (AP)
President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony while visiting the Pentagon in Washington (AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined the observance at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York (Reuters)
By tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony (AP)
First responders stand in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks (AP)
Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance (AP)
A woman reacts during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks (Reuters)