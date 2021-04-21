Latest news
- Mamata Banerjee: Centre’s decision to expand vaccination hollow as supply depleted
- West Bengal govt orders ramping up of Covid beds
- Weekend curfew in districts with over 2K active cases: UP govt
- Phase III: Maharashtra to immunise 8.5 cr people, to seek Centre nod to import vaccines
- Import duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials waived off
- Pune Inc welcomes Centre’s move to allow universal vaccination
- Maharashtra on top with highest number of vaccinations
- Covid lockdowns, economic slowdown failed to reduce impact on climate change: WMO
Derek Chauvin verdict: US celebrates justice to George FloydApril 21, 2021 12:51:35 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bihar frontline staff crunch as 700 health workers, cops infected
- CitiesFull lockdown in Maharashtra? Uddhav's announcement likely today
- EntertainmentI played Irrfan Khan's lover in my first film, was introduced by Mira Nair: Arjun Mathur
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan's son Babil wants to work with Amitabh Bachchan, says 'I will make Baba's fans proud one day'
- TrendingNASA shares an image of ‘cosmic rose’ in latest post, leaves netizens mesmerised
- TrendingIPL 2021: Netizens have a field day as Delhi Capitals register six-wicket win against Mumbai Indians
- SportsSuper League collapses after six English clubs withdraw
- SportsMumbai caught in spin-web
- OpinionCovid is an opportunity to make structural changes to our largest health insurance and pension schemes
- Explained: How & why of oxygen therapy
- LifestyleA doctor explains: Importance of physiotherapy and tele rehab for post-acute COVID patients
- TechnologyHere's everything Apple announced during its 'Spring loaded' event