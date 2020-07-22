6 / 10

A crowd of self-described "Wall of Moms" prepares to march to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Ore., on Monday, July 20, 2020 to protest the presence of federal agents in the city. Trump's decision to send federal agents to Portland has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into chaos with smaller and smaller crowds. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)