A man puts his hood up in the rain as he walks away after voting at a polling station in the Fox & Hounds pub in the hamlet of Christmas Common, in Oxfordshire, England, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Voting was underway across the U.K. Thursday as voters were deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over Brexit in a parliamentary election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)