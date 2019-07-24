Toggle Menu Sections
Boris Johnson’s journey from journalist to UK PMhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/united-kingdom-next-prime-minister-boris-johnson-photos-5835818/

Boris Johnson’s journey from journalist to UK PM

Johnson is admired by many Conservatives for his ability to connect with voters, but others mistrust him for his long record of misleading and false statements, verbal blunders and erratic performance.

boris johnson, who is boris johnson, boris johnson photos, boris johnson as british pm, new british prime minister, former uk pm theresa may, former london mayor, world news, indian express

Boris Johnson finally accomplished his long-cherished ambition to be UK prime minister, defeating foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt to the top post. (Reuters)

boris johnson, who is boris johnson, boris johnson photos, boris johnson as british pm, new british prime minister, former uk pm theresa may, former london mayor, world news, indian express

The former British foreign secretary succeeds incumbent Theresa May as Conservative party leader and UK Prime Minister. (AP)

boris johnson, who is boris johnson, boris johnson photos, boris johnson as british pm, new british prime minister, former uk pm theresa may, former london mayor, world news, indian express

During his first term as London Mayor, Johnson banned alcohol consumption in public transport and introduced the cycle hire scheme. (AP)

boris johnson, who is boris johnson, boris johnson photos, boris johnson as british pm, new british prime minister, former uk pm theresa may, former london mayor, world news, indian express

From 2016 to 2018, he was appointed as Foreign Secretary during Theresa May’s leadership. (AP)

boris johnson, who is boris johnson, boris johnson photos, boris johnson as british pm, new british prime minister, former uk pm theresa may, former london mayor, world news, indian express

Johnson resigned last year in July over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union, leaving the British leader’s Brexit plans all but in tatters. (AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
2 TS EAMCET online filling for admission under last phase begins: Check how to apply, procedure
3 Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut steps out in two completely different looks; see pics