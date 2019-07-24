World News Boris Johnson’s journey from journalist to UK PM Johnson is admired by many Conservatives for his ability to connect with voters, but others mistrust him for his long record of misleading and false statements, verbal blunders and erratic performance. Boris Johnson finally accomplished his long-cherished ambition to be UK prime minister, defeating foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt to the top post. (Reuters) The former British foreign secretary succeeds incumbent Theresa May as Conservative party leader and UK Prime Minister. (AP) During his first term as London Mayor, Johnson banned alcohol consumption in public transport and introduced the cycle hire scheme. (AP) From 2016 to 2018, he was appointed as Foreign Secretary during Theresa May’s leadership. (AP) Johnson resigned last year in July over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union, leaving the British leader’s Brexit plans all but in tatters. (AP)