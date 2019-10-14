World News Typhoon leaves at least 35 dead as Japan continues rescue efforts Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33. This photo shows a flooded area in Nagano, central Japan following Typhoon Hagibis , Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 35.(Kyodo News via AP) The typhoon dropped record amounts of rain for a period in some spots, according to meteorological officials, causing more than 20 rivers to overflow. (Kyodo News via AP) Some of the muddy waters in streets, fields and residential areas have subsided. But many places remained flooded, with homes and surrounding roads covered in mud and littered with broken wooden pieces and debris. (AP) The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday. In pic: Rescue workers search a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. (REUTERS) The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally. (Reuters) (Reuters) In pic: A police checks on a flooded street Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Kawagoe City, Japan. Typhoon. (AP)