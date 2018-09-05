8 / 11

Jebi, reportedly the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993, headed north across the main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. It was off the northern coast of Fukui on Tuesday evening with sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 180 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP)