World News Typhoon Faxai makes landfall near Tokyo, causes transport chaos More than 130 flights were canceled and scores of train lines were closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater Tokyo area that has a population of some 36 million. One of the strongest typhoons to hit the Japanese capital in recent years hit just east of Tokyo on Monday, killing one woman, with record-breaking winds and stinging rain that threatened to burst river banks before heading out to sea. In pic: A high wave hits breakwater at the port as typhoon approaches in Shizuoka city. (AP) Beach houses are damaged as typhoon hits the beacfront area in Miura, south of Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Typhoon Faxai is blowing across the Tokyo metropolitan area, disrupting travel, knocking out power and causing dozens of injuries. (AP) More than 130 flights were canceled and scores of train lines were closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater Tokyo area that has a population of some 36 million. In pic: Passengers wait in queue to buy or return tickets of trains at Tokyo Station as train operation is suspended due to typhoon. (AP) Typhoon Faxai, a Laotian woman’s name, slammed ashore in the city of Chiba, just east of Tokyo, a little before dawn, bringing with it wind gusts of 207 kmh (128 mph) in Chiba. In pic: Scaffolding hit by typhoon is seen at a parking lot at Haneda airport in Tokyo. (AP) Kyodo News Agency cited local authorities as saying at least 30 people had been hurt in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures. (AP) The weather agency had warned of mudslides and flooding after the heavy rain. Kyodo reported more than 440 millimeters (17.3 inches) of rain had fallen in the city of Izu in Shizuoka prefecture in the past 24 hours. (AP) The storm disrupted morning commutes and knocked over scaffolding, causing damage in a wide area but no reported deaths. (AP)