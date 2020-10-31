6 / 7

Medics and rescue personnel carry into an ambulance an injured person from the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centred in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6. and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles). (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)