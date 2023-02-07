Turkey, Syria earthquake toll crosses 5,000, countries step in to aid in rescue and relief efforts
Updated : February 7, 2023 15:11 IST
Many governments and aid groups have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria. (Reuters)
India is sending two search and rescue teams from its Natural Disaster Response Force to Turkey, comprising 100 personnel, as well as specially trained dog squads. (PTI)
They also dispatched 89-member medical specialist team, equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plants, cardiac monitors and associated equipment, to earthquake-hit Turkey. (PTI)
The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc’s Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. Here, Pakistan Army's Urban Search and Rescue team members board a plane for the departure to Turkey to help rescue operation in earthquake hit areas. (AP)
At least 13 member countries have offered assistance. In this picture, Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs prepare to fly to the earthquake-hit Turkey. (AP)
The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to NATO-member Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. (AP)
Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria, where the Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors.
(Reuters)
Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating its aid response with EU partners and readying deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. (Reuters)
Here, rescuers of International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany unload equipment, as they arrive to help find survivors of the deadly earthquake. Governments and aid groups across the world have rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas. (Reuters)