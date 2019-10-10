World News Turkey begins offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria At least seven civilians and three members of the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the Turkish bombardment, Kurdish activists and a Syria war monitor said. Turkey launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Wednesday after US troops pulled back from the area, paving the way for an assault on forces that have long been allied with the United States. (Reuters) In northern Syria, residents of the border areas were in a panic and got out on foot, in cars and with rickshaws piled with mattresses and a few belongings. (Reuters) In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from a fire inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (AP) Pro Kurdish activist wave a Kurdistan Workers Party, PKK, flag and shout slogans as they protest against Turkish military operations on Wednesday. Syria's Kurds accused the US of turning its back on its allies and risking gains made in the fight against the Islamic State group as American troops began pulling back on Monday from positions in northeastern Syria ahead of an expected Turkish assault. (AP) The Turkish operation meant to create a "safe zone" carries potential gains and risk for Turkey by getting its forces even more deeply involved in the Syria war. It also ignites new fighting in Syria's 8-year-old war, potentially displacing hundreds of thousands. (AP) At least seven civilians and three members of the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the Turkish bombardment, Kurdish activists and a Syria war monitor said. (AP)