Turkey coal mine blast: Fear, worry as dozens remain trapped; 28 dead so far
October 15, 2022 2:23:16 pm
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 28 people, officials said Saturday. A general view of the outside of the coal mine can be seen in the picture. (REUTERS photo)
A person in a wheelchair is assisted after the explosion in Amasra. There reportedly were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra. (REUTERS photo)
People wait outside the coal mine. Energy Minister Fatih Durmaz was quoted as saying by news agency AP that "rescue efforts continued for 15 people with a majority of them in the mine's gallery where a fire still burned." (REUTERS photo)
Relatives and friends of workers wait outside the mine. “It's not a huge fire, but to get there safely, the fire and carbon monoxide gas must be eliminated," Energy Minister Fatih Durmaz told journalists at the site. (REUTERS photo)
Medical and security personnel wait outside the mine. The minister had earlier said that preliminary assessments indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines. (REUTERS photo)
A woman walks as people wait outside the coal mine. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 28 miners were dead and 11 rescued miners were hospitalised in Bartin and Istanbul. (REUTERS photo)
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 people had been rescued alive. (REUTERS photo)
A woman reacts outside the coal mine as search and rescue operation continues after the explosion. (REUTERS)
Members of a rescue team rest outside the coal mine as the search and rescue operation continues. In Turkey's worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey. (REUTERS photo)
A worker waits outside the mine. Turkey's president was expected to visit Amasra on Saturday. (REUTERS photo)
Medics and security personnel wait outside the coal mine. Ambulances were on standby at the site. Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighbouring provinces, Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said. (REUTERS photo)
Media members report outside the coal mine as search and rescue operation continues after the explosion. (REUTERS photo)