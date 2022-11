4 / 9

Ankara launched air operations over the weekend in retaliation for an Istanbul bomb attack a week earlier that killed six people, and which it blamed on the Kurdish fighters from the YPG (People's Protection Units). In the image, locals inspect a burned truck hit by one of the rockets fired from northern Syria in the Karkamis district, near a border gate in Gaziantep province, Turkey November 21 2022 IHA (Ihlas News Agency)via Reuters