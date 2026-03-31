Trump tells aides he is willing to end Iran war without reopening Hormuz
The US considers ending its military campaign against Iran even as the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, with alternative strategies under discussion
March 31, 2026 15:23 IST
March 31, 2026 15:23 IST
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US President Donald Trump has told aides he is willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing administration officials (Source: Photo by AP)
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The report said Trump is considering ending the war first and dealing with reopening the Strait later (Source: Photo by AP)
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Another option is to ask allies, including Gulf countries and NATO, to take the lead in reopening the route (Source: Photo by AP)
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Officials told the newspaper that military plans to reopen the Strait are being studied but are not the president’s immediate focus (Source: Photo by AP)
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The US estimates such an operation could take four to six weeks (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Strait of Hormuz continued to be recognised as a critical artery for global oil shipments, with disruptions impacting international energy markets (Source: Photo by AP)
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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said long-term solutions may not need military action. Speaking to Newsmax, he said energy routes could be shifted to bypass the Strait (Source: Photo by AP)
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The report comes as Gulf countries continue to push the US to keep pressure on Iran, saying the threat has not been reduced (Source: Photo by AP)