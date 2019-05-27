World News Trump becomes first US president to watch sumo in Japan The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual in the 8th century. It was later used as martial arts training for samurais before it became entertainment during the Edo period. President Donald Trump became the first American leader to watch sumo wrestling with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sunday. (AP) Trump, who was on a four-day state visit to Japan, presented a special US-made trophy to the winner. (AP) The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual in the 8th century. It was later used as martial arts training for samurais before it became entertainment during the Edo period. (AP) Under the shinto tradition, only men can become professional sumo wrestlers as under women are considered unclean and are not allowed to enter the ring. (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was eager to have Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the final day of a 15-day tournament on May 26 and hand over a trophy to the winner. (AP)