Toggle Menu Sections
Trump becomes first US president to watch sumo in Japanhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/trump-becomes-first-us-president-to-watch-sumo-in-japan-5750219/

Trump becomes first US president to watch sumo in Japan

The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual in the 8th century. It was later used as martial arts training for samurais before it became entertainment during the Edo period.

donald trump in japan, trump attends sumo summit photos, trump in japan photos, shinzo abe, japan pm, melania trump, sumo wrestling, world news, indian express

President Donald Trump became the first American leader to watch sumo wrestling with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sunday. (AP)

donald trump in japan, trump attends sumo summit photos, trump in japan photos, shinzo abe, japan pm, melania trump, sumo wrestling, world news, indian express

Trump, who was on a four-day state visit to Japan, presented a special US-made trophy to the winner. (AP)

donald trump in japan, trump attends sumo summit photos, trump in japan photos, shinzo abe, japan pm, melania trump, sumo wrestling, world news, indian express

The origins of sumo can be traced back to the Shinto ritual in the 8th century. It was later used as martial arts training for samurais before it became entertainment during the Edo period. (AP)

donald trump in japan, trump attends sumo summit photos, trump in japan photos, shinzo abe, japan pm, melania trump, sumo wrestling, world news, indian express

Under the shinto tradition, only men can become professional sumo wrestlers as under women are considered unclean and are not allowed to enter the ring. (AP)

donald trump in japan, trump attends sumo summit photos, trump in japan photos, shinzo abe, japan pm, melania trump, sumo wrestling, world news, indian express

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was eager to have Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the final day of a 15-day tournament on May 26 and hand over a trophy to the winner. (AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Are Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar dating? Here's what the fashion designer has to say
2 World Cup 2019: Hostile reception 'adds to the game', says Alex Carey
3 UK's Nigel Farage demands a seat at Brexit talks