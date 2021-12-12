1 / 8

At least 100 people were feared dead in Kentucky after a swarm of tornadoes tore a 200-mile path through the US Midwest and South, demolishing homes, levelling businesses and setting off rescue operations to find survivors beneath the rubble. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes were the most destructive in the state's history. Seen here are firefighters searching a debris field that came from a house that was ripped off its foundation and trees were cut off after a tornado ripped along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County, Missouri. (AP)