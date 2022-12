9 / 11

Liao Xiaofeng, 47, sits by an oxygen concentrator and her mother Chen Lifen, 86, upon returning from a clinic, at their home in a village of Lezhi county after strict measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were removed nationwide, in Ziyang, Sichuan province, China. A surge of Covid-19 infections in China in the past few weeks has prompted warnings that the country could witness over a million deaths in the coming months. Infections have been spreading rapidly after that — the daily case count touched new records in the first two weeks of this month. (Reuters)