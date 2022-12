8 / 8

According to the Council of Europe as reported by BBC, the Roma (Gypsies)number around 270,000, are Greece's biggest minority. A number of Romany men have been fatally shot or injured by the police in similar incidents, as reported by the Guardian. Public buildings across Athens were colourful with graffiti after Monday’s incident which proclaimed: “It wasn’t the gas, it wasn’t money, the cops fired because he was Roma," as reported by the Guardian. (AP Photo)