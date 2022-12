4 / 12

Looking tired and still visibly disappointed by their loss to Argentina in a penalty shootout in Qatar, the players boarded buses that took them to greet the hordes of excited fans waiting for them at Place de la Concorde. In Pic: France's Kylian Mbappe sits in a bus after arriving Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Roissy airport, north of Paris. (AP Photo)