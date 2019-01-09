Thailand’s rebel female Buddhist monks defy tradition, continue to fight for equalityhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/thailands-rebel-female-buddhist-monks-defy-tradition-continue-to-fight-for-equality-5530090/
Thailand’s rebel female Buddhist monks defy tradition, continue to fight for equality
In recent years, more Thai Buddhist women seeking to become full-fledged “bhikkunis”, or female monks, have been defying the tradition by pursuing the other option: getting ordained overseas, usually in Sri Lanka or India.