Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 135 kilometers west of San Antonio. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone. Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Seen here is a police vehicle parked near of a truck believed to belong to the suspect. (Reuters)