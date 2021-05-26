3 / 6

Syrians headed to polling stations early Wednesday to vote in the second presidential elections since the deadly conflict began in the Arab country. Still, in some parts of government-held areas, including the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, many have rejected the vote calling it "illegitimate." The Syrian Democratic Council that runs daily affairs in northeast Syria said in a statement it will not take part in the vote "before political solutions in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions, release of detainees, return of displaced and putting the basis for a political structure far away from tyranny." (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)