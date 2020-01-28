7 / 7

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent 9 months. Today she lives in New York and is fearful of rising anti-Semitic violence in the US. In pic: Survivors and other guests arrive to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. (REUTERS)