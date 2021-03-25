3 / 10

Authorities say that it may take up to weeks to fix the situation and clear the way. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally amid high winds and a dust storm. In Pic: This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, 2021, shows a backhoe trying to dig out the keel of the Ever Given. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)