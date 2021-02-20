Latest news
- Pangong disengagement over, other friction points to be discussed today
- Explained: How flash flood has changed Alaknanda colour
- Unnao deaths: 28-yr-old held, police say poisoned girls on being ‘rejected’
- ‘Mainly using cctv, open-source videos’: Face recognition software used in 137 of 1,800 arrests in Northeast Delhi riots, says Police
- 2015 allies gone, Congress faces an aggressive BJP alone in 2021
- Uddhav govt reviews cash transfer scheme for tribal students
- As Maharashtra records 6,112 cases, 3 districts focus on genome sequencing
- To make social media cos more liable, IT Act may see changes
- Govt to contest Cairn award, suits in international courts
- Dushyant aide faces farmers’ ire during meet to hear grievances, leaves venue
- After Uttarakhand flash flood SDRF installs early warning water-level sensor at Raini village
- Phase 3 trials almost over, Dr Reddy’s seeks emergency use nod for Sputnik V
- China’s admission: Officer, 3 soldiers died in Galwan
- Six-month deadline to adopt new RBI norms a ‘challenge for many’
Here are stunning pictures of Mars, captured by NASA’s Perseverance roverUpdated: February 20, 2021 11:18:50 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meet, stresses importance of Centre-state partnership
- Two top academies to Govt: new webinar rules could halt all scientific discussion
- EntertainmentSalman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Sudeep: How hosts impacted their Bigg Boss versions
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, seeks joint custody of kids: Reports
- TrendingAs #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trends, composer gives musical twist to Zoom call
- TrendingAmul comes up with witty take on surging fuel prices, netizens impressed
- SportsTechnique and tracks: Graham Gooch explains what makes a good sweep
- SportsWasim Jaffer issue can be probed if complaint received: Uttarakhand CM
- OpinionBig tech regulation can solve real problems, or increase state control
- Quixplained: What is the South African variant of Covid-19?
- LifestyleWatch: Arjun Tendulkar pulling off these complex exercises with ease is goals
- TechnologyPoco’s logo rejig is another bid to shrug off the Xiaomi baggage