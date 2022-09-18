A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. (AP Photo)
One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said. (AP Photo)
The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. This photo provided by The Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church shows the damaged pavement outside the church following an earthquake, in Yuli township in Hualian, eastern Taiwan. (AP Photo)
Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles). (AP Photo)
In Yuli town, a cement factory worker died and the three-storey building, which had a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences above it, collapsed, the island’s Central News Agency said. (AP Photo)
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in Yuli, Hualien county, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and being handed down a metal ladder from the top of the debris by helmeted rescue workers in orange uniforms. (AP Photo)
In this photo provided by Hualien City Government, a trapped victim is carried on a stretcher as the victim was found and rescued by firefighters from a collapsed building in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan. (AP Photo)
More than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli, and water pipes were also damaged. (Reuters Photo)
The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. In Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometres (130 miles) north of the epicentre, a man was injured by a ceiling collapse on the 5th floor of a sports centre. (Reuters Photo)
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it. (Reuters)