Most read
- Lessons from Pakistan: how to win friends, influence allies, then squander it all
- No Lakshadweep changes without taking people into confidence: Amit Shah tells BJP panel, MP
- Explained: India's GDP fall, in perspective
- Explained: What Sasikala's return could mean for AIADMK and Tamil Nadu
- Private schools hail Delhi HC order, parents say ‘goes against lakhs of students’
- Centre's decision on CBSE Class 12 Board exams likely to be delayed further
- Delhi: Home delivery of liquor via app, website allowed under amended excise rules
- Karan Mehra says wife Nisha Rawal 'smashed her head on the wall' to implicate him
- The best time of day to exercise for metabolic health
Sri Lanka prepares for major oil spillUpdated: June 1, 2021 3:56:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Tarun Tejpal case: Trial court findings ‘coloured by prejudice’; Goa wants to keep possibility of retrial open
- PM to chair meet regarding Class 12 Board exams
- EntertainmentActor Karan Mehra says wife Nisha Rawal 'smashed her head on the wall' to implicate him, her brother hit him
- EntertainmentPakeezah, Deewaar art director Marutirao Kale dies of Covid-19 complications
- Trending'Yikes': Twitter user shares picture of Oreo Maggi, leaves people feeling squeamish online
- TrendingFriends Reunion: Matt LeBlanc's memes take over Twitter as he emerges as everyone's favourite Irish uncle
- SportsCarolina Marin pulls out of Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury, to undergo surgery
- Sports'I will never stop': Serena Williams’ French Open 2021 outfit, hidden details
- OpinionSeven years in government vs seven weeks of Covid
- Explained: India's GDP fall, in perspective
- Lifestyle'Getting ready for the day': Sonam Kapoor shares daily makeup routine
- TechnologySamsung M7 review: 4K monitor, PC or TV? You decide