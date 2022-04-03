1 / 8

Defying curfew orders, lawmakers belonging to Sri Lanka's principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Sunday staged a protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's move to impose an emergency and other restrictions amid the worst economic crisis in the island nation. In pic: Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition alliance, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, marches along with other opposition lawmakers towards Independence Square as they shout slogans against the President. (Photo: Reuters)