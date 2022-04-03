Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Netherlands offers to be India’s ‘gateway’ to fuel EU’s green shift
- The Sunday Profile: Roman’s Empire
- Explained: What is Article 5 of the Pakistan Constitution
- At ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms; police say event had no permission
- Lost in AI transcription: Adult words creep into YouTube children’s videos
Defying curfew, Sri Lankans out on streets, demand President’s resignationApril 3, 2022 9:41:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- As public anger builds up, Sri Lankan official denies reports that PM Mahinda Rajapaksa may resign
- Zelensky says Russian forces committing 'genocide' in Ukraine
- Entertainment'Malaika Arora is back from the hospital and recovering': Amrita Arora
- EntertainmentRRR box office collection Day 10: SS Rajamouli film continues to break records worldwide, here's how much it's earned till now
- TrendingVideos of kangaroos wandering in West Bengal stun netizens
- TrendingKenyan women ace first-ever all-female motor rally. Watch video
- SportsIPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsAustralia in seventh heaven after Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 in final
- OpinionWhat harms India’s stature
- The Indian Antarctic Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
- Lifestyle'My 40s are about being Team Me': Kim Kardashian shares differences between each decade of her life
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A53 5G review: A premium phone at the cost of a mid-range one