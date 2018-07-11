1 / 8

The festival of Sanfermines, also known as the Running of the Bulls, is a week-long festival that has hundreds of people being charged at by a dozen bulls. It is considered one of the maddest footraces in the world. Held in Pamplona, Spain, annually, it is also held in other parts of the country, Portugal and some cities in Mexico. In India, the festival garnered a lot of attention after it was featured in the climax scene of the 2011 hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. (Source: AP)