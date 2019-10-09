South Korean protesters call for ouster of justice minister handpicked by President Moon Jae-in

Toggle Menu Sections
Thousands of protesters rallied in South Korea's capital Seoul to call for the ouster of President Moon Jae-in's hand-picked justice minister, whose family is at the center of an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favors.

Protestors in central Seoul waving the Korean national flag. (Express Photo by Neha Banka)

Protestors chant patriotic slogans in support of South Korea at the protests at Gwanghwamun Square. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

Protestors hold up the South Korean national flag at Gwanghwamun Square. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

A woman holds national flags of the US and South Korea at Gwanghwamun Square. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

A protestor holds an anti-Moon Jae-in poster at Gwanghwamun Square. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

Protestors at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul’s city center on Wednesday, calling for the ouster of South Korea's justice minister Cho Kuk. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

Protestors assembled at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul’s city center on Wednesday, calling for the ouster of South Korea's justice minister Cho Kuk. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

A large banner at Gwanghwamun Square criticising South Korean president Moon Jae-in for being sympathetic towards North Korea. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

Conservative party members sing patriotic songs on a temporary stage constructed in Gwanghwamun Square and urge protestors to denounce Moon Jae-in's policies. (Express Photo: Neha Banka)

