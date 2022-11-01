South Korea mourns deaths of loved ones in Seoul’s Halloween crush
November 1, 2022 2:14:21 pm
People prayed Tuesday at a joint memorial altar for the victims of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul (AP)
It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing (Reuters)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also arrived to pay tribut, calling the incident, "truly tragic. (AP)
Many of the victims were women in their 20s, while the foreigners killed included people from China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, Choi Sung-beom, had said. (AP)
In the pic, South Korean investigators are shown inspecting the scene of the deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
South Korea's Interior Minister Lee Sang-min Tuesday apologised for the incident, vowing to find out the cause and prevent similar cases from recurring. (Reuters)
A witness, 21-year-old Moon Ju-young, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the incident. “It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual,” he told news agency Reuters. (Reuters)
South Korea's police chief admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent the crowd surge, saying that officers didn't effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. (Reuters)