1 / 9

On a tired artificial pitch near a Mogadishu street that has been hit with a series of explosions, Shaima Sallal Mohamed is tackling the stereotype that soccer in Somalia is only for men. In Pic: The assistant coach Mohamed Ahmed Mohamud of the Golden Girls Football Centre speaks to the members of the Somalia's first female soccer club as they prepare to attend their training session at the Al-Nureyn indoor fitness centre in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Source: Reuters)