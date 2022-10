5 / 7

"There are many traditional ways to celebrate Day of the Dead – from visiting a loved one’s grave to attending mass, feasting with family and friends to creating an altar in your home (place a picture of your loved one(s) in the centre, decorate it with flowers and their favourite foods and drinks, and lay a little path of flower petals and candles leading up to it, to guide their spirits)," as explained by Mexican writer María José Evia in an article in the Guardian. (AP Photo)