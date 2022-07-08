6 / 6

After hosting PM Narendra Modi at his ancestral home in Yamanashi, the first such reception extended to a foreign leader, Shinzo Abe was feted at a roadshow in Ahmedabad. He was a valuable G-7 leader for India, and focused on strategic, economic and political deliverables, and not getting distracted by India’s domestic developments — much to New Delhi’s comfort. (Express Photo: Javed Raja, File)