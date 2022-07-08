Shinzo Abe, who helped strengthen India-Japan ties, shot in NaraJuly 8, 2022 11:00:29 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Exclusive | Times Group’s top management questioned by ED
- ED raids 17 locations linked to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s close aide
- EntertainmentBlack Bird review: Taron Egerton's terrific psychological drama continues Apple's excellent year
- EntertainmentWhen Neetu Kapoor told an 'anxious' Rishi Kapoor: 'How could you have been such a bad kisser?'
- Trending'Can we get a bank holiday?': Jokes, memes take over after Boris Johnson says he will quit
- TrendingThis mother's rendition of 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' while cooking has won hearts online
- SportsRafael Nadal says he 'can't be competitive over two matches', adds he had to withdraw from Wimbledon out of respect for himself
- SportsWatch: Hardik Pandya brilliance powers India to win over England in first T20
- OpinionWhy the criticisms of the RBI governor are misplaced
- How Omicron evades antibodies in vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- LifestyleMan overdoses 7 times on vitamin D supplements; experts on how much is too much
- TechnologyXiaomi OLED Vision 55-inch TV review: An OLED for everyone?