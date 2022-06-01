5 / 28

Yarik Stepanenko, 11, pushes his twin-sister Yana on a swing outside a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. On April 8, a missile struck the train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk where Yana, Yarik and their mother Natasha were planning to catch an evacuation train heading west and, they hoped, to safety. Yana lost two legs, one just above the ankle, the other higher up her shin. Natasha lost her left leg below the knee. Yarik, left at the station in the chaos of the attack, was uninjured and has been reunited with his mother and sister. (AP)