Kosovo-Serbia tensions flare up; barricades erected on main roads
December 13, 2022 2:24:08 pm
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared anew during the past week after Serbs erected barricades on the main roads in the north of Kosovo, a former Serbian province. (AP)
They were protesting the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer. In this picture, masked protesters burn a Kosovo flag during a march in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP)
Serbia raised its combat readiness and warned it would not stand by if Serbs in Kosovo are attacked. Here, demonstrators can be seen holding flags during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo. (Reuters)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called for deploying Serb troops to northern Kosovo, further fueling fears of a revival of the 1998-99 war in Kosovo that claimed more than 10,000 lives and left over 1 million homeless. (Reuters)
Kosovo is a mainly ethnic Albanian territory that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The Serbian government has refused to recognise Kosovo’s statehood and still considers it part of Serbia, even though it has no formal control there. (Reuters)
Mitrovica, the main city in northern Kosovo, is effectively divided into an ethnic Albanian part and a Serb-held part, and the two sides rarely mix. There are also smaller Serb-populated enclaves in southern Kosovo. (Reuters)
International officials still hope Kosovo and Serbia can reach a deal that would allow Kosovo to get a seat in the United Nations without Serbia having to explicitly recognize its statehood. In this picture, demonstrators light flares during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo (Reuters)