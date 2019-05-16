World News See photos: Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th birthday with laser show The Eiffel Tower on Wednesday celebrated its 130th birthday in Paris with a light show at the famed monument. The Eiffel Tower on Wednesday celebrated its 130th birthday in Paris with a light show at the famed monument. (AP) Built for the 1889 World's Fair, the tower - which soars to 324 metres in height and weighs 7,300 tonnes - registers nearly seven million visitors every year. (AP) Earlier, there were several calls for its demolition after the exhibition. However, it soon became the most iconic feature and most-visited monument in France. (AP) The Eiffel Tower was the tallest monument in the world for 41 years until the construction of the Chrysler Building in New York in 1930. (Reuters/File)