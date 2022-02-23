6 / 6

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country was always open to diplomacy. However, it puts its own national security interests first and would continue strengthening its military in the wake of “a difficult international situation”, Putin added. This Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of field hospital and troop deployment in western Belgorod, Russia. The image shows a close up shot of the hospital. (AP)