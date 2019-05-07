Toggle Menu Sections
Russia investigates plane crash that killed 41 peoplehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/russian-plane-crash-moscow-sukhoi-jet-5714251/

Russia investigates plane crash that killed 41 people

The SSJ100, also known as the Superjet, was heralded when it went into service in 2011 as a new phase for Russia’s civil aviation industry.

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

Forty-one people on board a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane were killed on Sunday, including two children, after the aircraft caught fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at a Moscow airport, Russian investigators said. (AP)

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash bouncing along the tarmac at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport before the rear part of the plane suddenly burst into flames. (AP)

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

Some of those who escaped were carrying luggage, raising concerns that grabbing their bags may have delayed an evacuation in which every second was critical. (AP)

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

The SSJ100, also known as the Superjet, was heralded when it went into service in 2011 as a new phase for Russia’s civil aviation industry. It was introduced as a replacement for outdated Soviet-designed aircraft. But the plane has been troubled by concerns about defects in the horizontal stabilisers.(AP)

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

Storms were passing through the Moscow area when the plane landed. One survivor praised the plane’s attendants for helping save him and others.(AP)

Russian passenger plane fire, Russia plane fire, russian plane fire photos, Russia plane crash, Aeroflot passenger plane fire, plane catches fire, Russian plane fire dead, Russian plane fire death toll, World news, Indian Express

One of the dead was flight attendant Maxim Moiseev, Dietrich said. Russian news reports, citing unnamed sources, said the Moiseev was in the fire-stricken back part of the plane and tried unsuccessfully to deploy an evacuation slide. (AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame: Here is why Katherine Langford's scene was cut
2 Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Things to keep in mind before buying jewellery
3 MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Playoffs Live Updates: CSK bank on home advantage in Qualifier 1