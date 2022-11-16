Two Polish citizens have been killed after a missile landed in eastern Poland about 15 miles from the country’s border with Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
The circumstances of the explosion are not clear. It is also not known who fired the missile, and from where. A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. (Reuters)
However, US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. In this picture, Biden talks to reporters after meeting G7 and NATO leaders in Bali, Indonesia. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried the strike as “a very significant escalation” of the war.
Here, police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland. (AP Photo)
However, Russia is denying any involvement in the Poland blast. In this picture, a police officer checks a vehicle outside a grain depot. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
The Ukrainian energy minister said the attack was “the most massive” bombardment of power facilities in the nearly nine-month-old invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems. Here, people are charging their phones, trying to connect to the internet and make phone calls. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The power grid was already battered by previous attacks that destroyed an estimated 40 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure.
People were seen collecting water from a Dnipro river as authorities immediately announced emergency blackouts after the attacks from east to west on energy and other facilities knocked out power and, in the capital, struck residential buildings. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
On Tuesday, Biden and Zelenskyy pressed fellow G20 leaders at the summit in Indonesia for a robust condemnation of Russia’s nuclear threats and food embargoes. (Reuters)