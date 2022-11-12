Scenes of jubilation as Russia retreats from Ukraine’s Kherson
Updated: November 12, 2022 4:24:18 pm
Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the strategic city of Kherson after Russia withdrew from the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hailed 'a historic day' in getting back Kherson; special units of the military were already inside with defending troops on the outskirts, he said. (Reuters)
Russia's defence ministry said it had withdrawn more than 30,000 soldiers across the Dnipro River in its retreat. (Reuters)
Russia said it had completed the pullout across the Dnipro without losing a single soldier, but Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms or drowning trying to escape. (Reuters)
The Kremlin said Russia's withdrawal from Kherson's capital would not change the region's status as annexed by Russia. (Reuters)
The Ukrainian military carried out "stabilisation measures" near Kherson. (Reuters)
Significant new damage to the major Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine can be seen following Russia's withdrawal from nearby Kherson city, US satellite imagery company Maxar said. (Maxar via Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member stands next to a previously captured Russian armoured personnel carrier in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. (Reuters)