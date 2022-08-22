6 / 7

Tetiana Bilous, a Ukrainian refugee from Vinnytsia, right, gives birthday flowers to a colleague in the back room of a coffee shop where she works in the kitchen in Warsaw. Russia’s invasion has created the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The UN refugee agency says a third of Ukrainians have fled their homes, with more than 6.6 million displaced within the country and over 6.6 million more across the continent. (AP)