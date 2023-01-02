Russia bombards parts of Ukraine with missiles on New Year’s Eve
Updated: January 2, 2023 19:51 IST
Updated : January 2, 2023 19:51 IST
1 / 6
Ukrainians had a grim start to 2023 on Sunday, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. In photo: Ukrainian skyline lit up by a Russian missile. (Reuters)
2 / 6
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack on New Year's Eve from a military rest house. (Reuters)
3 / 6
The Ukrainian officials are now claiming that Russia is deliberately attacking civilians to instill fear among them. This is the second missile attack which has come within 36 hours. (Reuters)
4 / 6
The night time blasting caused severe damage as one died, another person was wounded and several windows in a children's hospital was blown out. (Reuters)
5 / 6
Ukrainian soldier Pavlo Pryzhehodskyi, 27, sings a song he wrote about the frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine. (Reuters)
6 / 6
Locals in Ukraine forced to vacate their homes on New Year as Russia drops missile in Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine. (AP)