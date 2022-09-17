Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
September 17, 2022 7:29:14 pm
Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. (AP Photo)
The tide of people wanting to say goodbye to the queen has grown steadily since the public was first admitted to the hall on Wednesday. (AP Photo)
On Friday, authorities temporary halted letting more visitors join the end of the line, which snakes around Southwark Park some 5 miles (8 kilometers) from Parliament. (AP Photo)
Overnight, volunteers distributed blankets and cups of tea to people in line as the temperature fell to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit) (AP Photo)
Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London. (Reuters Photo)
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth's coffin. Charles has made several impromptu walkabouts since he became king on Sept. 8, in an attempt to meet as many of his subjects as possible. (Reuters Photo)
Britain's William, Prince of Wales greets people, while they queue to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
People in warming foil queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London. People had myriad reasons for coming, from affection for the queen to a desire to be part of a historic moment. (AP Photo)
People queuing to see the queen have been of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made a sign of the cross. (AP Photo)
The sun rises as people line up near the Tower Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, in London. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of heads of state, royals and political leaders from around the world are flying to London to attend the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (AP Photo)
After the service at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. (AP Photo)
People queue to pay their respects as the HMS Belfast ship is lit up in purple to honour Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in London. (Reuters Photo)
London police said the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign. (Reuters Photo)
The late queen’s coffin will be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo)