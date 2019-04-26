Toggle Menu Sections
Remembering victims of Chernobyl disaster on 33rd anniversary

Ukraine marks the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, when the 4th unit of the plant exploded early hours April 26, 1986.

South Korean environmentalists stage a rally marking the 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl accident in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 26, 2019. Reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, exploded on April 26, 1986. The sign read: "The 33rd anniversary of the Chernobyl accident." (Source: AP)

Ukrainian light candles to commemorate those who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony at the memorial to Chernobyl firefighters in the town of Slavutych, Ukraine, early Friday, April 26, 2019. Ukraine marks the 33th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, when the 4th unit of the plant exploded early hours April 26, 1986. The city of Slavutych was built following the evacuation of Pripyat, the town of the Chernobyl plant workers, which was just 1.5 kilometers (about one mile) away from the plant.(Source: AP)

A woman holds a candle during a commemoration ceremony at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in Slavutych, Ukraine April 25, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

The Chernobyl nuclear plant workers in uniform attend a ceremony to commemorate victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the memorial to Chernobyl workers and firefighters in the town of Slavutych, Ukraine, early Friday, April 26, 2019. (Source: AP)

People take part in a commemoration ceremony at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in Slavutych, Ukraine April 25, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

The Chernobyl disaster – the most severe nuclear accident in history – was not triggered by a steam explosion.After the accident, 237 people suffered from acute radiation sickness (ARS), of whom 31 died within the first three months.(Source: AP)

Chernobyl disaster, the world’s worst nuclear accident whose death toll remains a mystery and which continues to jeopardise the local population’s health. More than 200 tonnes of uranium remain inside the reactor that exploded three decades ago at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, raising fears there could be more radioactive leaks if the ageing concrete structure covering the stricken reactor collapses.(Source: AP)

Ukraine marks the 33th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, when the 4th unit of the plant exploded early hours April 26, 1986. Some 50,000 Pripyat residents were evacuated after the disaster, taking only a few belongings. They never returned, and workers and their families now live in Slavutych. (Source: AP)

