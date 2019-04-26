Remembering victims of Chernobyl disaster on 33rd anniversary

Ukrainian light candles to commemorate those who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony at the memorial to Chernobyl firefighters in the town of Slavutych, Ukraine, early Friday, April 26, 2019. Ukraine marks the 33th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, when the 4th unit of the plant exploded early hours April 26, 1986. The city of Slavutych was built following the evacuation of Pripyat, the town of the Chernobyl plant workers, which was just 1.5 kilometers (about one mile) away from the plant.(Source: AP)