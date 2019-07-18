World News Rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Three months after the devastating fire that wrecked the 850-year-old jewel of Paris and triggered a global outpouring of grief, France’s Parliament voted Tuesday in favour of a law to restore the damaged roof of Notre Dame Cathedral. A French architect says that Notre Dame Cathedral still isn't safe enough for restoration work to begin, more than three months after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the monument. (AP) Wooden supporting arches are being placed under the 28 buttresses, without anchoring them in stone. A robot was helping to clear debris on the lower level of the cathedral. (AP) The minister said that the safety and quality of the restoration "is what counts" despite the goal of finishing the repairs by 2024. (AP) Three months after the devastating fire that wrecked the 850-year-old jewel of Paris and triggered a global outpouring of grief, France’s Parliament voted Tuesday in favour of a law to restore the damaged roof of Notre Dame Cathedral. (AP) The sudden fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral, an iconic UNESCO world heritage site covering the banks of the River Seine, captivated the world’s attention. (AP) Paris prosecutors are investigating the causes and have said that either a poorly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire. (AP)