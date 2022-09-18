One day to Queen’s funeral, London pays respect at the Palace of Westminster
September 18, 2022 2:15:43 pm
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on September 19 (Monday) at Westminster Abbey. It will begin at about 3:30 PM (IST) and is expected to last an hour. A view shows Union Jacks at The Mall, with the Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace seen in the distance. (Reuters)
People cross a road after joining the queue at Southwark Park to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth. (Reuters)
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, on Sunday. (Reuters)
The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday. (Reuters)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, is pictured Lying in State inside Westminster Hall. (Reuters)
A person sleeps next to a tent covered with a Union Jack as people camp at The Mall ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain on Sunday. (Reuters)
The Queen’s body was brought to London from Balmoral, Scotland, where she passed away at the age of 96. Following her death, processions and rituals were conducted in Balmoral, before the body was brought to London. (Reuters)