In photos: World monuments lit up in honour of Queen Elizabeth
Updated: September 10, 2022 1:23:45 pm
Following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, several iconic monuments around the world were lit up in purple as a mark of respect to the Queen. Here, Manhattan's Empire State Building is lit up in purple on Sept 8, 2022. (Reuters)
In the nearby Times Square, a photo of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II was displayed on the famous Nasdaq billboard on Sept 8, 2022. (AP)
The Los Angeles City Hall too was illuminated in red and blue, the colours of the British flag, to honour Queen Elizabeth II in Los Angeles, Sept 8, 2022. (AP)
On the other side of the world, a beatific image of the Queen was illuminated on the sail of Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on Sept 9, a day after her demise. (Reuters)
In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer was illuminated in the Union Jack's red, blue and white colours as a tribute to the Queen on Sept. 8, 2022. (AP)
The Tel Aviv City Hall too was lit up in the colours of the British national flag after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept 8, 2022. (AP)