Putin says Russia ready to work with US, discusses it with Xi during bilateral talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks in Beijing, discussing Iran, the Ukraine war, trade relations and the situation in West Asia days after US President Donald Trump’s visit to China
May 20, 2026 15:26 IST
May 20, 2026 15:26 IST
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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for his first foreign visit of 2026 and held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source: Photo by AP)
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Days after US President Donald Trump visited China, Xi held bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Putin, and discussed key global issues, including Iran, the Ukraine war, and trade relations, according to news agency PTI (Source: Photo by AP)
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Putin on Wednesday said that his country was ready for cooperation with partners, including with the United States, news agency Reuters reported (Source: Photo by AP)
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He also said he had discussed the matter with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, the report quoted (Source: Photo by AP)
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During the talks, Xi called for an end to all hostilities in the West Asia region, according to Xinhua news agency (Source: Photo by AP)
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Xi said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East was at a “critical juncture” between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Chinese president said an early end to the conflict would help ease disruptions to energy supplies, industrial and supply chains, and the international trade order (Source: Photo by AP)
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Beijing is the largest purchaser of Russian oil and also a key ally of Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow (Source: Photo by AP)
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China’s official stance is neutrality in the war, as it calls for its peaceful resolution through dialogue (Source: Photo by AP)